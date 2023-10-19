Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $231.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.13 and a 12 month high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.85 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.