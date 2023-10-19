Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.14 and a 12 month high of C$13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.23.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

