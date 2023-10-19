AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 200.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,629.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,532.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,249.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

