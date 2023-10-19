Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $958.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 289,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

