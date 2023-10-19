Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

