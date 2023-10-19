Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,283. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.98 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

