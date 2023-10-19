Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 323,609 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,590,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,308. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

