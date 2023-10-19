Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Axonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,944 shares of company stock worth $1,450,192 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.6% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,672,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.