Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axonics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXNX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of AXNX opened at $53.99 on Monday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,192 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Axonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

