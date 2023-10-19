Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

AX stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,312 shares of company stock worth $5,904,052 over the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.