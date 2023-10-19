B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.78 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.43. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.69 and a beta of 0.66.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

