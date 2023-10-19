B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.78 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.43. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.69 and a beta of 0.66.
