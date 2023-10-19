B. Riley Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $690.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2026 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.18.

Lam Research stock traded down $32.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.00. The company had a trading volume of 844,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $651.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.32. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $334.04 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

