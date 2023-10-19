Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

