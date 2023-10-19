Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.54. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

