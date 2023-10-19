Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 852.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 585,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $595,000.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

