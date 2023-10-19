Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

