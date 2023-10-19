Bank First Co. (BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 10th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BFC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.13. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $811.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $49.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 4.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank First by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank First by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the second quarter worth $799,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.