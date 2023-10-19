Bank First Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BFC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.13. 1,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,104. The company has a market cap of $811.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 85,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after buying an additional 6,009,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank First by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank First by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

