Bank of America Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

