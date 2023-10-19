Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $170.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of DUOL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.70. 25,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,866. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -212.28 and a beta of 0.29. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at $617,295,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Duolingo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

