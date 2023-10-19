Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($3.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($2.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.25 ($2.90).

Barclays Stock Down 2.0 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

LON BARC opened at GBX 151.64 ($1.85) on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.36. The firm has a market cap of £22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 433.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £106,010.31 ($129,486.15). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

