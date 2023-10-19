Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans — Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BGH opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,063 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

