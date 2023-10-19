Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans — Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BGH opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.