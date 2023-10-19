Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.82

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 102195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beauty Health

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Beauty Health news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $23,664,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Beauty Health by 250.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $7,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.