BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) versus Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Head to Head Survey

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BELIMO and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A Carrier Global 9.87% 25.42% 7.88%

Dividends

BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carrier Global pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carrier Global has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

35.4% of BELIMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Carrier Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BELIMO and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75 Carrier Global 3 6 9 0 2.33

BELIMO currently has a consensus target price of $454.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.42%. Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $55.53, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Carrier Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than BELIMO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELIMO and Carrier Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.64 Carrier Global $20.42 billion 2.06 $3.53 billion $2.52 19.90

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than BELIMO. BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrier Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrier Global beats BELIMO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. Its other fire and security service offerings comprise audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. The company offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

