Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,815. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.