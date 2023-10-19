BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on BILL from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of BILL opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,683 shares of company stock worth $7,468,601. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

