BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) & Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wrap Technologies and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -117.65% -122.43% -64.97%

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and BIO-key International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -3.84 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.36 -$11.91 million ($1.13) -0.24

Wrap Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats BIO-key International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

