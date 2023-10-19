Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.89

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.89 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 68082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

