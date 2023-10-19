Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) versus SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Head to Head Analysis

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 26.72% 17.33% 9.51% SAB Biotherapeutics -454.82% -110.34% -64.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.17 billion 3.75 $3.05 billion $18.37 14.34 SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.36 -$18.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares Biogen and SAB Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Biogen has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biogen and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 4 21 0 2.84 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $326.48, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.32%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It also provides RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, immunology related diseases, neurovascular disorders, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. Biogen Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

