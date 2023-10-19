BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

BioVie Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. BioVie has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $26,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,680 shares in the company, valued at $230,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $26,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,680 shares in the company, valued at $230,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $37,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioVie by 1,165.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioVie by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 23.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

