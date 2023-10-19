BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Articles

