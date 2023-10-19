BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

