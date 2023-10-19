BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 201,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 223,793 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

