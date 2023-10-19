Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 143,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 234,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

