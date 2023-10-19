bleuacacia (BLEU) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 686 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare bleuacacia to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bleuacacia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.37 billion $34.16 million 47.53

bleuacacia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares bleuacacia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for bleuacacia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 110 548 846 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 104.62%. Given bleuacacia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bleuacacia rivals beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

