BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.42 and last traded at C$18.36. Approximately 11,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 47,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.35.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.07.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.

