Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $75,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 566,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

