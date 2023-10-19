Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 783,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $508,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Barclays upped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.