Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,215,251 shares in the company, valued at $24,053,021.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 78,710 shares of company stock valued at $282,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 62,740 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 376,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

