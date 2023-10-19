Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Brightcove Price Performance
BCOV opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.39.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 62,740 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 376,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BCOV
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
