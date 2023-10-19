Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.