Brighton Jones LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

