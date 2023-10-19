Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.