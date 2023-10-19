Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 404,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 59,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 453.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after acquiring an additional 928,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,129 shares of company stock worth $1,677,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

