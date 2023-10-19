Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Brinker International Stock Performance
EAT stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.35.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EAT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.