Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

