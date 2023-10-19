Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 139.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

