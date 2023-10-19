Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 1,076.57

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,076.57 ($13.15).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($12.83) to GBX 1,170 ($14.29) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.44) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,072.50 ($13.10) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($13.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 983.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

