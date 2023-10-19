Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $35.75

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.73 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

