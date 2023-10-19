Brown Advisory Inc. Has $40.20 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.30% of Campbell Soup worth $40,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.