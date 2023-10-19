Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Biogen worth $46,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 964.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

BIIB opened at $263.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $248.41 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

