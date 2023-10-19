BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
