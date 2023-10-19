BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSQUARE Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

